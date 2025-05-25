Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is ‘holding transfer talks’ with Magpies supremo Yasir Al-Rumayyan right ‘now’, as he looks for the club to act quickly in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies had the perfect end to the season on Sunday as they qualified for next season’s Champions League, a coveted prize to go with the EFL Cup they won earlier this campaign.

Despite being beaten 1-0 by Everton at St James’ Park in a game they knew they had to win to be certain of a top five spot, results elsewhere went Newcastle’s way and they finished fifth.

Now armed with Champions League cash to attack the transfer market, Howe wants the club to move for targets quickly.

And, according to journalist Craig Hope, Howe ‘is holding transfer talks’ with Al-Rumayyan right ‘now’.

Newcastle are expected to be in the market for another centre-back and a winger, while goalkeeper may be a position they look to fill and another striker to provide cover for Alexander Isak is coveted.

The jury is out on whether Callum Wilson will leave, with one former striker advising him to.

Howe will be keen to have new recruits ready to come through the door on the first day of pre-season as he prepares for a busy upcoming campaign.

Statistic Number Wins 20 Draws 6 Defeats 12 Goals scored 68 Goals conceded 47 Newcastle United’s Premier League season

Newcastle will be expected to put in a real tilt at defending the EFL Cup they won this season by beating Liverpool in the final to prove their trophy success was not a flash in the pan.

And the new-look Champions League they missed out on this season means more games for the club to navigate.

There will be a minimum of eight games in the Champions League league phase for Newcastle to handle, alongside the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Howe has often found his squad stretched this season and will now want enough depth to be able to rotate his side and not lose any quality in the process.

How quickly Al-Rumayyan might be able to act in the market is unclear, but the transfer window will open for an initial ten-day period at the start of June, due to the FIFA Club World Cup.