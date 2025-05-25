Richard Keys believes that Everton would represent a good move for out-of-favour Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

The £100m signing from Aston Villa is firmly on the fringes at Manchester City and is expected to be offloaded by the club in the summer transfer window.

Where Grealish might go is unclear as he would likely represent something of an expensive option for interested clubs, depending upon the deal the Cityzens are looking for.

Everton are moving into their new stadium, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and are expected to splash the cash in the transfer market to back David Moyes.

The Toffees were transformed under Moyes during the second half of the campaign and finished only eight points off the top half of the Premier League table.

Keys thinks Everton would be a good move for Grealish to make and stressed the Toffees are looking for a number 10.

“Yes, I think Everton would be [a good move for Grealish]”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“I think Everton would love a 10.”

Trophy Won Premier League 2022 Premier League 2023 Premier League 2024 FA Cup 2023 Champions League 2023 FIFA Club World Cup 2023 UEFA Super Cup 2023 Jack Grealish’s honours

Manchester United have also been floated as an option for Grealish, but with no European football on the agenda for next season, the Red Devils are likely to have to watch their spending.

Ruben Amorim’s side are expected to snap up Matheus Cunha from Wolves to kick off their summer transfer business.

Grealish will turn 30 years old in September and his current deal at Manchester City has another two years left to run.

He made just 20 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City this season, providing two goal contributions.

Grealish featured for just 20 minutes across Manchester City’s last eight Premier League games of the season as the Cityzens finished in third place in the standings.