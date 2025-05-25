Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Former top flight striker Troy Deeney has insisted that he knows a Newcastle United star can stay for another year if he wants to, but believes he should seek regular game time and floated Everton as a destination.

The Magpies will be looking to do substantial business in the approaching summer transfer window after their last few windows were quiet affairs.

Landing a striker to provide quality cover for Alexander Isak is expected to be a priority, while another centre-back and a winger are also on the agenda.

Eddie Howe has had Callum Wilson as backup to Isak, but the experienced striker has struggled to stay fit consistently.

Now 33 years old, the striker is approaching the end of his Newcastle contract and could head elsewhere in the summer.

Deeney said his understanding is that there is an agreement between Newcastle and Wilson to hand him another year at the club if he wants it.

However, Deeney believes that Wilson should go elsewhere and look to play regularly, with an option like Everton floated by the former attacker.

Player Age Alexander Isak 25 Callum Wilson 33 William Osula 21 Sean Neave 17 Newcastle United’s striking options

Deeney said on talkSPORT 2 (25th May, 16:07): “I believe there is an agreement there with Callum Wilson to give him another year.

“If I was him, I’d want to go and play.

“Somewhere like an Everton, where there’s going to be a lot of changes.”

Wilson has managed 17 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, with hamstring and back injuries keeping him out for an extended period.

He was named on the bench by Howe on the final day of the Premier League season against Everton, with Isak fit to slot in and lead the line for the Magpies at St James’ Park.