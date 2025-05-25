Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Norwich City making an official approach to Bristol City for manager Liam Manning ‘is expected in the next 24 hours’, according to journalist Nick Mashiter.

The Canaries sacked Johannes Hoff Throup towards the end of the season after a poor campaign left them well off the playoff spots in the Championship.

Jack Wilshere took charge of Norwich on an interim basis for the final games of the season, but was not considered as a permanent option by the Carrow Road club.

They have their eyes firmly set on Bristol City boss Manning, who led the Robins into the playoffs this season, as the man they want to come in to the club.

Now matters are progressing quickly as it is suggested Norwich are close to appointing Manning as the new manager at Carrow Road.

An official approach from Norwich to Bristol City ‘is expected in the next 24 hours’, with the Canaries picking up the pace.

Losing Manning would be a real blow to Bristol City, who have been hopeful that they had the manager in place to lead a real promotion push.

Statistic Number Wins 17 Draws 17 Defeats 12 Goals scored 59 Goals conceded 55 Bristol City’s Championship season

Manning going to Norwich could also split opinion, with one former EFL star suggesting that he should not jump ship to the Canaries.

Norwich though are likely to be very confident that Manning wants to take over the club if they are at the stage of making an official approach for his services.

The 39-year-old is from Norwich and played for the club’s youth side during his playing career.

His managerial posts so far have come in Belgium, at Lommel, and in England with MK Dons, Oxford United and Bristol City.

Norwich would represent Manning’s third managerial job in the space of just two years.