Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United ‘are considering’ signing an experienced Premier League defender as a squad player for next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Daniel Farke is planning to strengthen his squad substantially over the course of the summer transfer window as he looks to do what he could not when Norwich City boss, compete effectively in the top flight.

He will want to make sure his backline can withstand Premier League attackers and though Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon are expected to be key, Farke wants more.

In Leeds’ thoughts is experienced defender Aaron Cresswell, who is set to leave West Ham United when his deal expires at the end of June.

He can play both as a left-back and a centre-back and Leeds are looking at him as an experienced squad option.

The 35-year-old also has interest from Championship new boys Wrexham, who could offer him an attractive deal to make the move to the Racecourse.

Cresswell has made over 300 appearances in the Premier League and Leeds could feel he would be a steady influence at the back.

Club Years Tranmere Rovers 2008-2011 Ipswich Town 2011-2014 West Ham United 2014-2025 Aaron Cresswell’s career history

He featured for West Ham in each of their final four Premier League matches and clocked the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 win at Manchester United.

Cresswell is from Liverpool and started his career at Tranmere Rovers, meaning a move to Leeds or Wrexham would take him closer to home.

Moving to Leeds would keep Cresswell in the Premier League, however he may be likely to get substantially more game time by joining Wrexham.

He has played in the Premier League for each of the last eleven seasons.

The defender will turn 36 years old before the end of the year.