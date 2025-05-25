Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fixture: Ipswich Town vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Graham Potter has picked up his West Ham United lineup to go up against Ipswich Town in the Hammers’ final game of the Premier League season this afternoon.

Potter will be keen to turn the page on what has been a disappointing season for the Hammers and sees them certain to finish in the bottom half of the league standings.

Opponents Ipswich have already been relegated from the Premier League and West Ham won the earlier meeting between the two teams 4-1.

That means West Ham have the chance to record a league double over Kieran McKenna’s men if they can win at Portman Road today.

West Ham have won on their last three visits to the ground, but each of those games was a friendly; the last time they won a league game at Portman Road was 2005.

West Ham remain without Crysensio Summerville and Michail Antonio, with both still sidelined from action, while some players will say goodbye to the club, such as Aaron Cresswell, who expects an emotional day.

In goal for West Ham today is Lukasz Fabianski, while a back three of Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos is picked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Oli Scarles are the wing-backs.

In midfield, Potter selects Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug lead the attacking threat.

Potter has a host of options on the bench he can call for if needed at any point and they include Danny Ings and Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham United Lineup vs Ipswich Town

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Scarles, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Paqueta, Kudus, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving