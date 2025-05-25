Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Brighton for this afternoon’s final game of the Premier League season.

Spurs saved their season on Wednesday night when they beat Manchester United in the Europa League final, scooping not just a trophy, but also a spot in next season’s Champions League.

It has eased the pressure on Postecoglou and means today’s final game of the season will take place in something of a party atmosphere.

Even so, Postecoglou will be keen to avoid Spurs suffering what would be their 22nd Premier League loss of the season and would also see them finish 17th.

Postecoglou remains without injured trio Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall, who were not involved in the Europa League final.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in October, ended in a 3-2 victory for Brighton, who could do the double over Spurs today.

Tottenham have Guglielmo Vicario in goal today, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie as a back four.

Midfield sees the Spurs boss go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr, while Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel lead the attack.

Postecoglou can introduce players from the bench if needed at any point and his options include Mikey Moore and Richarlison.

Tottenham Lineup vs Brighton

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Gray, Sarr, Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Substitutes: Kinsky, Spence, Davies, Bissouma, Olusesi, Ajayi, Moore, Odobert, Richarlison