Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says that there is a possibility that Rangers linked Russell Martin could become the next Leicester City boss.

Leicester finished a miserable Premier League campaign by losing 2-0 away at Bournemouth on Sunday and will be playing in the Championship next season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been linked with moving on from the King Power Stadium and Sutton insists the Dutchman will go.

He claims that Martin, the ex-Southampton boss who has been linked with the job at Scottish giants Rangers, is a possibility as the next Leicester manager.

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “My sources are telling me that Ruud van Nistelrooy will be leaving Leicester.

“A possibility of Russell Martin going in there – that’s my sources.”

Martin managed to lead Southampton up to the Premier League last season, however Saints had to go through the playoff route as they could finish just fourth in the Championship in the regular season.

Statistic Number Wins 6 Draws 7 Defeats 25 Goals scored 33 Goals conceded 80 Leicester City’s Premier League season

Leicester will likely be looking to bounce straight back up and win automatic promotion next term and there may be some debate about whether Martin is the manager to lead the Foxes forward in that task.

He was harshly criticised during his time as Southampton boss this season for refusing to change his style of play despite Saints struggling badly in the Premier League.

Martin has been suggested as a leading contender for the job at Rangers, with Steven Gerrard another strong candidate for the Ibrox post.

He had a stint at Ibrox during his playing career.

The 39-year-old has had just three managerial jobs so far, in charge of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton, and is now looking for his fourth.