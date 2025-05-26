Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Enzo Millot has given his suitors a boost by deciding he wants to move on from Stuttgart this summer, informing the Bundesliga club of his desire.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder started his career at Ligue 1 side Monaco and back in 2021 he joined the Bundesliga outfit.

Millot has become an important part of the club’s system and he even impressed in the Champions League this season for Stuttgart.

The Frenchman played in eight Champions League games and contributed to five goals directly, even though Stuttgart were poor in the competition.

Stuttgart finished ninth in the Bundesliga this season, but won the German Cup to secure a Europa League spot.

They may have to go into the Europa League without Millot though as, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), he has decided he would like to leave.

It has been suggested that he has informed the club hierarchy that he wants to end his four-year Stuttgart stay in the upcoming transfer window.

North London clubs, Tottenham and Arsenal, who will play in next season’s Champions League, are interested in the attacking midfielder and have been widely linked with him.

Level Year France U16s 2018 France U17s 2018-2019 France U18s 2019 France U21s 2024- France Olympic 2024 Enzo Millot’s France involvement

The Frenchman has a release clause in the region of €20m, which could make him a value-for-money acquisition in the current market.

Millot has a versatile profile as he can play almost anywhere in midfield or attack and could prove to be a useful option.

However, aside from the north London clubs, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund also hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

Now it remains to be seen which club will be able to convince him to join to them when the transfer window opens for business next month.