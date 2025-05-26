Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa could still make an offer for Paris Saint-Germain loan star Marco Asensio in the summer transfer window, despite missing out on Champions League football for next season.

The Villans had a good season under Unai Emery domestically and in the Champions League as well, showing further progress.

It could have been a lot better for the Villans, but on the final day of the season, an Emiliano Martinez red card and a disallowed goal combined to see them lose 2-0 against Manchester United; it has even been suggested they should take legal action due to the disallowed goal.

The Villa Park outfit will be playing in the Europa League next season as they finished sixth in the Premier League table.

They had the likes of Marcus Rashford and former Real Madrid star Asensio on loan for the second half of the recently concluded campaign.

Missing out on the Champions League will surely mean less money in the kitty at Villa Park.

However, even though they are not in next season’s Champions League, they ‘could also make an offer’ to buy Asensio, according to French club insider PSG Inside-Actus, alongside other clubs who are keen.

The Spanish attacking midfielder was having a tough time in the French capital, but he showed what he is capable of after he joined the Villa Park outfit.

Trophy Times won La Liga X3 Copa del Rey X1 Champions League X3 UEFA Super Cup X3 FIFA Club World Cup X4 Ligue 1 X2 Coupe de France X1 Marco Asensio’s career honours

The 29-year-old played 21 times for the Villans in his loan spell, contributing to nine goals directly in the process.

His performances for the Birmingham outfit have attracted clubs from France and Italy, but Aston Villa are very much in the race.

Asensio has close to 300 appearances for Real Madrid and if Aston Villa are able to secure his signature, it could be a statement signing for the club.

It remains to be seen how much Luis Enrique’s side want to let the Spaniard go, with his contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.