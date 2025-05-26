Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Liverpool will pay a package of around €130m to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft says he has been told.

Wirtz rocked Bayern Munich last week when he told the Bavarians that he did not want to move to the Allianz Arena and was keen to join Liverpool.

The newly crowned Premier League champions are pushing ahead in talks with Leverkusen to now get the deal done.

It was widely suggested that Leverkusen have slapped an asking price of €150m on Wirtz’s head, a huge fee for a 22-year-old.

Fjortoft though is clear that Liverpool will not have to fork out that much for the attacking midfielder as such a fee would only have applied to Bayern Munich.

The former Bundesliga man revealed the fee he expects to see Liverpool pay for Wirtz.

“Quick explainer: The Bayer Group the price is €150M”, Fjortoft wrote on X.

“At this time Bayern was the most likely “buyer”.

Club Years SV Grun-Weiss Brauweiler (youth) 2008-2010 1. FC Koln (youth) 2010-2020 Bayer Leverkusen 2020- Florian Wirtz’s career history

“I understand the price will be less than that for Liverpool, “a club abroad”.

“Been told the package will be in the region of €130M.

“That’s 110 million pound.”

Liverpool were prepared to pay over £110m to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but the midfielder decided he wanted to join Chelsea.

The Premier League champions will want to get the deal for Wirtz over the line soon, especially given the fact the attacking midfielder has been clear that the switch to Anfield is what he wants.