Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt have a ‘very good feeling’ after meeting Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham today, but the transfer fee is the ‘sticking point’.

Despite helping Sunderland to win promotion up to the Premier League, Bellingham may not be playing for the Black Cats next season.

He has interest from the Premier League, but there are a host of clubs in the Bundesliga who want to take him to Germany.

RB Leipzig are keen to do a deal for Bellingham, while Borussia Dortmund have even flown to England to hold talks with the player.

On Monday, Bellingham and his family flew out to Germany to meet Eintracht Frankfurt, who showed him their facilities and sold a move to the club.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt have been left with a ‘very good feeling’ after the talks.

They told Bellingham they want him to be a key man in the side and stressed he would be playing in the Champions League next season.

He met the coaching staff, who were clear about how they would use him if he makes the switch.

Club Finish Eintracht Frankfurt 3rd Borussia Dortmund 4th RB Leipzig 7th Where Jobe Bellingham’s Bundesliga suitors finished

However, despite Eintracht Frankfurt’s good feeling, it is suggested that the ‘sticking point’ is the transfer fee needed to sign Bellingham.

Eintracht Frankfurt pushed Omar Marmoush to the next level and he earned a move to Manchester City, while Hugo Ekitike is currently a man in demand following his performances for the club.

Losing Bellingham would be a blow for Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris, who is already having to deal with winger Tommy Watson moving to Brighton.

Le Bris will though be adding Enzo Le Fee to his Sunderland squad on a permanent basis, with promotion meaning the obligation to buy in his loan agreement with Roma will now kick in.