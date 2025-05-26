Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton are in talks with Brazilian side Flamengo to keep Charly Alcaraz at the club, amid the midfielder being keen to stay put at the club.

The 22-year-old is a versatile midfielder and he can even play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger if needed by his manager.

The Argentinian spent a season with Southampton in the Premier League and last summer, Brazilian giants Flamengo signed him on a permanent deal.

In the January transfer window, Alcaraz made a comeback to the Premier League as the Toffees loaned him with an option to buy in the event he impressed on Merseyside.

Everton have been pleased with what they have seen from the 22-year-old and have confirmed discussions are happening to keep him.

Alcaraz looks to be happy at Goodison Park and is keen to remain at the club into next season.

Experienced midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is leaving the club this summer, while Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja are leaving when their loans expire.

Player Returning to Jack Harrison Leeds United Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Armando Broja Chelsea Orel Mangala Lyon Everton’s departing loan stars

The 22-year-old registered close to 800 minutes of Premier League football, but he also chipped in with two goals and three assists in the process.

On the final day of the recently ended campaign, Alcaraz scored the only goal of the game against Newcastle United to sign off the season on a positive note.

Now Everton will be hoping to reach an agreement to secure the former Southampton and Juventus man on a permanent deal in the upcoming days.