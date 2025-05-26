Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes could lose the services of experienced midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer as he has interest from a club who have a budget of between €70m and €80m to splash.

Moyes inspired a remarkable turnaround in Everton’s season and the Toffees comfortably saw off any threat of relegation to finish with a more than respectable 48 points.

There is expected to be big change over the summer, with Ashley Young, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic confirmed to be leaving when their deals end.

Loan star Jack Harrison, Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja are also departing the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Midfielder Gueye’s contract is coming to an end and though Everton are suggested to want to keep him, he now has interest from Paris FC, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Paris FC won promotion to Ligue 1 this season and are set to have big money backing to make an impact in the top flight.

They have a whopping transfer budget of between €70m and €80m and Gueye is likely to be able to bag a lucrative contract if he heads to the French capital.

At 35 years old, he may well fancy the prospect of turning out for a newly promoted Paris FC side.

Club Years Diambars 2007-2008 Lille 2008-2015 Aston Villa 2015-2016 Everton 2016-2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2019-2022 Everton 2022- Idrissa Gueye’s career history

Paris FC also have Red Bull as part investors in the club.

The promotion party was attended by Red Bull’s global head of soccer, Jurgen Klopp, who expressed his delight at promotion.

Klopp saw Gueye up close during his time managing Liverpool in the Premier League and may well have had an influence on the club choosing to move for his signature.

Gueye turned out for Paris Saint-Germain from 2019 until 2022 and knows Ligue 1 well, something which Paris FC appreciate.