Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has admitted that Baris Alper Yilmaz, who has been widely linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United, has multiple suitors heading into the summer transfer window.

The Turkey international has been at the Super Lig giants since 2021, but his performances have put him in line for a possible move.

Galatasaray had to deal with interest from West Ham in the winter window, though they managed to hold on to him.

Yilmaz made 48 appearances for the Super Lig champions this season, scoring 14 times and assisting six goals in the process.

The 25-year-old can play anywhere on either flank as a wide forward and West Ham have been continuing efforts to sign him, while Aston Villa have been scouting him.

West Ham will want to rebuild over the summer after a difficult season, while Aston Villa missed out on the Champions League and will likely need a winger to replace Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio.

Now Buruk has also made it clear that the star forward is being chased by multiple clubs this summer, though stressed his desire to keep him.

Club Years Galatasaray 1991-2001 Inter Milan 2001-2004 Besiktas 2004-2006 Galatasaray 2006-2008 Istanbul Basaksehir 2008-2010 Okan Buruk’s playing career

“Our priority is to protect the squad”, the 51-year-old said via Turkish outlet Asist Analiz when he was asked about the squad.

“There is no one among our Turkish players that we want to give up.

“There are many suitors for Baris Alper.”

It has been suggested that, despite Buruk’s words, Galatasaray will do business for a price of €30m.

Unai Emery’s side could make an offer for Marco Asensio this summer and West Ham have targeted multiple players they want to bring to back Graham Potter.

Now only time will tell if any of the interested Premier League clubs will make a bid for Yilmaz in the upcoming transfer window.