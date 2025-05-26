Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Norwegian top flight striker Simen Moller believes a midfield talent who is Aston Villa bound does not look like the £11m man he has been talked up to be.

While Aston Villa will have to sell players in the approaching summer transfer window as they bid to stay on the right side of PSR rules, with missing out on Champions League football a big blow, they are still expected to make signings.

Landing young players with high potential is something Unai Emery’s side will be keen to do and they have been working for several months on a raid for one of Norway’s top talents.

A deal to sign Rosenborg’s 18-year-old midfielder Nypan is thought to be in place, with the midfielder having agreed terms with Aston Villa.

It is suggested Rosenborg want 150m Norwegian Kroner (around £11m), but Nypan’s recent performances for the club have drawn criticism.

He made a mistake in a 4-0 loss to Bodo/Glimt on Saturday, which led to a goal, and former attacker Moller thinks that at the moment he is not looking like a 150m man.

Moller feels that right now there are better 18-year-olds than Nypan around.

“He is not in great shape, that is for sure. It becomes very clear when he also loses the ball before the goal was conceded”, Moller told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

Result Competition Bodo/Glimt 4-0 Rosenborg Eliteserien Kongsvinger 2-3 Rosenborg Norwegian Cup Rosenborg 1-0 Haugesund Eliteserien Brann 0-0 Rosenborg Eliteserien Rosenborg’s last four results

“He doesn’t look like a 150 million man now. He doesn’t.

“Of course, when you buy such a young player, you buy potential. But there are probably 18-year-olds out there who are performing better than Sverre Nypan at the moment.”

Nypan has made nine appearances in the Norwegian top flight this season at Rosenborg, scoring once in the process.

Despite being just 18 years old, the young midfielder has now got 70 senior team outings for Rosenborg under his belt.