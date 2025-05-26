Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Nurnberg sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou has made it clear that the club will be looking for a certain level of offer to open talks over selling Wolves target Caspar Jander.

Jander spent some years in the youth systems of Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 before he moved to MSV Duisburg to kick off his senior career.

In the winter of 2024, he joined second division German side Nurnberg and has been one of the standout players of the 2. Bundesliga.

Jander started 32 games in the recently concluded season for the German side and contributed to 12 goals directly in the process.

His performances have attracted multiple suitors as Premier League side Wolves are keen after they had a strong second half of the season under Vitor Pereira.

The Molineux side have registered their interest in the player.

Multiple Bundesliga clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen and fellow Premier League outfit Brentford, are also keen.

Chatzialexiou is aware that the player is a wanted man and also knows Nurnberg will discuss a sale, but is clear an offer must be at a certain level.

Club Years Duisburg 2021-2024 Nurnberg 2024- Caspar Jander’s career history

“There are people who are simply interested in the player, I would be too if I were one level higher”, the 49-year-old told German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers) about the Wolves target.

“But I have a very clear stance, and I know that we will enter into talks at a certain point.

“Anything that is below our expectations is just that.”

Wolves are set to lose Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, while Rayan Ait-Nouri is also being targeted by Manchester City, and they will look to strengthen their squad this summer.

It has been suggested that the German side want a fee of around €20m for Jander, and it remains to be seen if Wolves will be able to see off the competition if they want to sign him.