Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Trabzonspor boss Faith Tekke has admitted that he and the club president Ertugrul Dogan like Southampton forward Paul Onuachu and are hoping to secure him this summer.

The strong striker has been with Saints since the winter of 2023, when he joined Southampton from Belgian outfit Genk; he was prolific in Belgian football.

In the next campaign, though, following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, Onuachu was loaned out to Turkish side Trabzonspor, where he had an outstanding loan spell.

Multiple Turkish have tried to sign him since, but have not been able to agree on a fee with the English club to make a transfer happen and he saw out the recent season on the south coast.

Southampton are back to the Championship again next term and Tekke has admitted how much the 30-year-old striker is liked by him, Dogan and the fans of the club.

Tekke is aware that there are financial terms that need to be agreed on first, but nonetheless, he wants to see Onuachu wearing a Trabzonspor shirt in the upcoming campaign.

“Regarding Onuachu, he is a player I like, a player Trabzonspor fans like, a player who fits our play style”, Black Sea Storm boss Tekke said via Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Trophy Year won Russian Premier League 2007 UEFA Cup 2008 UEFA Super Cup 2008 Turkish Cup 2003, 2004 Fatih Tekke’s major honours as a player

“There are economic aspects.

“The president also wants him; I hope it happens.”

Onuachu scored four goals for Saints as a bit-part player in a terrible season for Southampton, where he featured in 28 league games, starting only eleven of them.

The 30-year-old’s contract is up next year, and it remains to be seen what Will Still, the next Saints boss, will decide regarding Onuachu.

Onuachu also has interest from another Turkish side in the shape of Besiktas.