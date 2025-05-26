Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United could be at risk of losing one of their defenders as he has emerged as the ‘main target’ for one of their Premier League rivals.

Eddie Howe’s side celebrated on Sunday when they finished in the top five and secured a place in next season’s Champions League.

The boss instantly kicked off talks with the club’s chairman over signings for the summer transfer window as Newcastle look to hit the ground running.

As well as strengthening, Howe will want to keep his team intact and the Magpies could well be tested on that front very soon.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Manchester City have identified Newcastle defender Tino Livramento as their ‘main target’ for a new right-back recruit.

The Cityzens, who managed to secure their spot in the Champions League also on Sunday, are ready to open talks with Newcastle to try to do a deal.

Newcastle would prefer to keep hold of Livramento, but it is unclear if there is a level of price at which they would be prepared to talk.

The 22-year-old missed just one Premier League game for Newcastle over the course of the season.

Game Minute booked in Nottingham Forest (H) 55th Brentford (H) 45th Arsenal (A) 90th Tino Livramento’s bookings this season

That was against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and Livramento featured in both games against Manchester City.

Despite winning his first England cap in November, the full-back was not included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the approaching internationals against Andorra and Senegal.

Livramento was part of the England squad in March’s international break.

Tuchel has gone with Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold as his right-back options, though Reece James can also play in the position.

With an initial transfer window opening at the start of June, Newcastle could have to cope with a Manchester City approach soon.