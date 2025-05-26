Andy Gray believes the rules that handed Tottenham Hotspur a spot in next season’s Champions League need to be looked at.

Spurs finished just one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League this season, coming in 17th, and lost a whopping 22 of their 38 matches.

Despite their disastrous domestic form, Tottenham roused themselves for the Europa League and went all the way in the competition, beating Manchester United in the final.

That has booked them a ticket into the Champions League next season and means there will be no fewer than six English sides in the competition, with a minimum of eight league stage games for Tottenham next term.

Former top flight striker Gray is unwilling to criticise Tottenham as he feels they simply did what they were required to do according to the rules.

He does though think that the rules need looking at by the authorities in the future as Tottenham should not be in the Champions League.

Gray said on beIN SPORTS: “They shouldn’t [be in the Champions League], but they don’t make the rules. It’s not their fault.

“They’ve done what they needed to do.

Club How qualified Liverpool Premier League champions Arsenal Finished 2nd Manchester City Finished 3rd Chelsea Finished 4th Newcastle United Finished 5th Tottenham Hotspur Won Europa League English clubs in next season’s Champions League

“They’ve won a major trophy, they won a European trophy; the reward for that is to get into the Champions League next season. That’s not their fault.

“That’s the authorities’ fault, the ones who make up the rules of these tournaments and that needs to be looked at.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was ridiculed by some earlier this season when he stressed he always wins a trophy during his second season in charge of a club.

The Australian delivered and now there is a debate over whether he will keep his job as Spurs boss heading into next season.

Postecoglou saw his options majorly hit throughout the season with injuries and was even without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall for the Europa League final.