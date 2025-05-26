Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are ready to get very close to the asking price of Everton target David Hancko.

Feyenoord managed to keep hold of the defender during the winter transfer window, but the wolves are now back at the door as the summer transfer window approaches.

Everton, who will have more wiggle room in the transfer window and are expected to back David Moyes, have been widely linked with Hancko.

Adding defenders is on the agenda and as well as playing as a centre-back, Hancko can operate as a left-back, offering real versatility.

The Toffees though may well miss out on the Slovakia international as Saudi side Al Nassr are moving for him.

Feyenoord are looking for €35m and now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Al Nassr are ready to offer €32m.

That is very close to the price that Feyenoord have been looking for and Hancko would also be handed a lucrative contract to make the move to the Kingdom.

Al Nassr have been a long way off champions Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Player Mohamed Simakan Otavio Aymeric Laporte Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane Jhon Duran Marcelo Brozovic Angelo Gabriel Bento Wesley Foreign players at Al Nassr

They will invest in the summer, but will also need to offload foreign players to make room for new arrivals.

Hancko made 47 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord over the course of the season, popping up with four goals too.

He was tested in the Champions League this term, helping Feyenoord to reach the last 16 of the competition, where they were knocked out by Inter.

Hancko helped Feyenoord to keep clean sheets in the league phrase against Bayern Munich and against AC Milan in the knockout phase.