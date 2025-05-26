Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of Sunderland‘s stars is set to pay a visit to an interested club today, but it is not to attend a medical and is simply to hold talks and take a look around.

The Black Cats are basking in the success of winning the Championship playoff final and confirming a spot in the Premier League next season.

Tommy Watson, who will join Brighton this summer, popped up to score a superb goal and take advantage of a mistake from Sheffield United’s Kieffer Moore, sealing a 2-1 Black Cats victory.

Sunderland may have won promotion up to the top flight, but they are not guaranteed to keep their top players and clubs are circling, especially around Jobe Bellingham.

It has been suggested this week is a key week to decide his future.

He already has interest from Premier League sides, while RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are keen to take him to Germany.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bellingham ‘will be visiting’ another Bundesliga side in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt later today.

The midfielder’s visit is simply to hold talks and take a look around the club as it is ‘not a medical’.

No agreement has been reached with Sunderland or Bellingham and the race for his services is described as an open one.

Player Age Dennis Cirkin 23 Jobe Bellingham 19 Chris Rigg 17 Dan Neil 23 Eliezer Mayenda 20 Sunderland’s top young talents

Eintracht Frankfurt have shot to prominence in the last few seasons and caught the eye for their ability to take players to the next level.

Manchester City snapped up Omar Marmoush from the club, following his superb performances, while Eintracht Frankfurt have developed Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike is also in demand ahead of the summer transfer window and could move to the Premier League.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished in third spot in the Bundesliga this season and as a result will play in the Champions League next season, which would be an added attraction for Bellingham.

Sunderland though can now hand the young midfielder the chance to play in the Premier League simply by staying where he is.

It is unclear if Bellingham does feel that now is the right time to take the next step, but if he does, then all eyes will be on whether he stays at home or follows in the footsteps of his brother Jude and goes abroad.