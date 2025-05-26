Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain out-on-loan star Carlos Soler, who is at West Ham United, is attracting transfer interest amid uncertainty regarding his future at the London Stadium.

The Hammers experienced a very underwhelming domestic season as they finished 14th in the Premier League table after spending heavily in the previous summer to back now ex-boss Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was sacked and then technical director Tim Steidten also followed through the door after their big-money signings struggled to make any positive impact throughout the campaign.

PSG bit-part midfielder star Soler was also signed last summer on a season-long loan spell and he made a decent start to life at the club.

Soler has 31 Premier League appearances but only started 14 games, amassing only 1,404 minutes in total.

Graham Potter’s side have already started plotting their business for the summer window, and his future is not certain at the Irons, according to club insider PSG Inside-Actus.

However, clubs in Saudi Arabia are showing interest, and also Sevilla, alongside his former club Valencia, could offer him a way out in the summer.

Club Years Valencia 2015-2022 Paris Saint-Germain 2022- West Ham United (loan) 2024- Carlos Soler’s career history

It has been suggested that Serie A side Bologna are also interested in signing the former Spain midfielder.

That means if West Ham do not want to keep Soler then he will have plenty of options on the table this summer to leave the Parc des Princes.

Potter will look to get his summer signings on point, as he will need to improve West Ham’s form and position in the league table drastically.

Even though Soler can play as a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, or even as a defensive midfielder, Potter mostly used him as an off-the-bench substitute since his arrival.

Now it remains to be seen where the 28-year-old’s future lies next season as uncertainty looms over his future at the London club.