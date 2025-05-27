Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Championship side Bristol City are expected to make a move for Montreal FC’s centre-back George Campbell, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Robins experienced an impressive Championship campaign as they made it to the playoffs after 46 games and gave themselves a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

However, Sheffield United dislodged them comprehensively over two legs and thoughts are moving towards the summer transfer window.

Boss Liam Manning is close to taking the Norwich City job, despite a former EFL star advising him to stay put at Bristol City.

The club hierarchy though, are plotting their transfer business for the upcoming window, as they are eyeing bringing in a central defender.

MLS outfit Montreal’s 23-year-old central defender Campbell is a player they like and are now set to make a move for the USA international.

It has been suggested that Bristol City would be expected to pay in the region of £1m to take Campbell to England.

Level Years USA U20s 2019 USA U23s 2023 USA 2025 George Campbell at international level

His current deal at the MLS club ends on 31st December of this year and as such he has been identified as an affordable option.

Campbell has 100 MLS appearances to his name, playing for Atlanta United and Montreal, and has also played for the USA’s national team.

A move to England and the Championship is likely to appeal to Campbell and it will give him a chance to test himself and continue his development.

The defender has never played outside the US system.

It remains to be seen who Bristol City will bring in to succeed Manning when he becomes the new Norwich City manager, but the Robins are not holding back on their work in the transfer market.

Campbell has missed two periods in the MLS this season due to a groin issue and a hamstring injury.