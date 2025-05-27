Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu’s chances of joining Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in the upcoming days have ‘increased greatly’.

The Nigerian forward has not particularly had a good time at the English club since he joined them back in the winter window of 2023.

Saints paid a hefty €21m to Belgian outfit Genk, committing to a three-and-a-half-year deal to acquire the forward.

Onuachu’s contract will expire at the end of the upcoming season and he has only 40 Saints appearances under his belt at this stage.

He spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, where he performed well, which made Onuachu and Trabzonspor try and make the deal permanent, but Southampton were holding onto their asking price.

Saints are now back in the Championship, and the Black Sea Storm are still very keen, with their manager Faith Tekke recently admitting that he wants Onuachu.

And now, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the possibility of Onuachu moving to the Trabzon-based outfit has ‘increased greatly’.

There is now a gap in valuations between the two parties which is under €2m and it it suggested there is a feeling that common ground and a deal could be struck at around €6m.

That may be a fee that Trabzonspor would be happy to pay in order to make sure they can sign Onuachu on a permanent basis.

The Super Lig side have proposed their payment terms and structure for the striker as they look to get the deal done.

Saints will look to build a proper squad to go right back to the Premier League under Will Still, and offloading Onuachu could help them strengthen the squad in the summer.