Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbache want to ‘add highly athletic players’ to their squad over the course of the summer transfer window and that desire has led them to Scottish champions Celtic.

The Bhoys comfortably retained the Scottish Premiership title this season and also made impressive progress in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window and rather than signing a new striker, began to move Daizen Maeda into the role at times, even picking him ahead of Adam Idah.

Maeda’s performances have now put him squarely on the radar of Fenerbahce ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce want to ‘add highly athletic players’ to the squad over the summer and Maeda fits the bill.

They are keen to come to an agreement with Celtic to take the Japanese to Istanbul.

Losing the 27-year-old would be a blow for Celtic and Rodgers would need to be confident that he can replace him in the market.

Maeda has also shown his durability for Celtic and featured for the Scottish giants 51 times over the course of the season, scoring 33 goals and providing 12 assists.

Fenerbahce’s Turkish Super Lig title drought continued this season despite the arrival of Mourinho as boss.

They are eleven points behind champions Galatasaray and were also knocked out of the Europa League by Celtic’s rivals Rangers.

Fenerbahce have one game left in the campaign this season, with Konyaspor due to be the visitors to Istanbul on Saturday.

Celtic have Maeda under contract until 2027 and this summer might be the moment of optimum value to cash in if Fenerbahce can come forward with a tempting proposal for his services.

Interest in Maeda was anticipated just last month, when one Scottish Premiership star said he would be amazed if the Japanese was not a wanted man.