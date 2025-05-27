Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersson has revealed that the Swedish side have received all performance bonuses included in Lucas Bergvall’s contract when he was sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at the club, Spurs have focused on bringing in young players with a long-term vision to be important players in the future.

Sweden international Bergvall was one of the first ones to be signed and he joined them at the beginning of the recently concluded season, where Spurs won the Europa League trophy.

However, Tottenham had a season where they finished 17th in the Premier League, and suffered multiple injuries throughout the season, which saw Bergvall playing a lot more than he expected to.

Andresson also recognised how much the teenager played all season under Postecoglou in all competitions consistently.

The 56-year-old admitted that he thought Bergvall’s performance clauses would take a few years to come in, but he made it clear that they have received all performance-related bonuses for the 19-year-old this season.

“I can confirm that all the bonus parts that are included have clicked in”, Andersson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen about Bergvall.

Club Years Brommapojkarna 2021-2022 Djurgarden 2022-2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Lucas Bergvall’s career history

“Lucas has had such a breakthrough both in the Premier League and in Europe, and has been involved in so many games.

“We can see that what we thought would take several years has happened very quickly.”

Even though Bergvall has been injured since the beginning of this month, he made a stunning 45 appearances in all competitions for Spurs in his first season in England.

The injury kept him out of the Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao.

With Spurs in the Champions League next term, Bergvall will expect to see a significant amount of game time again and further kick on with his development.

Andersson admitted earlier this year that there was some surprise at Barcelona that they missed out on Bergvall to Tottenham.