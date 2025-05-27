Alex Pantling/Getty Images

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid will push to advance talks to sign Johnny Cardoso, who Tottenham Hotspur have a clause to buy, after the Conference League final.

The north London outfit rescued their awful domestic season by winning the Europa League, after beating Manchester United.

Despite finishing 17th in the Premier League, they have booked themselves a place in next year’s Champions League and are plotting their transfer business, armed with the financial boost that comes with a spot at the top table.

Last summer, Spanish side Real Betis managed to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham for a cut-price fee, but as part of the deal, Spurs positioned themselves for Cardoso.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy agreed on a clause to sign their American midfielder Cardoso for €25m, but that clause does not activate until 20th June.

In the meantime, Atletico Madrid have made Cardoso a priority signing for the summer window as they are looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

Now, according to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, the Madrid-based club will start their talks with Los Verdiblancos regarding Cardoso after the Conference League final.

Game Minute booked Legia Warsaw (A) 61st Celta Vigo (H) 35th Real Valladolid (A) 77th Alaves (H) 90th Las Palmas (H) 80th Johnny Cardoso’s bookings this season

Real Betis are facing Premier League club Chelsea in the European competition’s final and Diego Simeone’s side will go ahead with their interest in Cardoso after that.

Atletico Madrid will have around three weeks before Tottenham’s clause kicks in for Cardoso, and the player’s will has also been deemed as a very important aspect to strike a deal.

Even if Tottenham are able to agree on a fee with Los Verdiblancos, they will still need to make a compelling case to him regarding why he should choose north London over Atletico Madrid.

Cardoso has been a very important part of Real Betis and will look to drop another top-notch performance against the Blues on Wednesday night at Stadion Miejski.

Spurs’ clause to buy the player only runs for a limited period.