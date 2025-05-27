Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool are now out of the running to sign a Bundesliga star they have been linked with, due to the likely arrival of Florian Wirtz at Anfield.

The Reds are expected to smash their club record transfer fee in the coming weeks by bringing in Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a real statement signing.

Leverkusen were looking for €150m if Wirtz went to Bayern Munich, but the price for Liverpool to pay is claimed to be closer to €130m.

The Wirtz deal though looks to have ended any Liverpool interest in RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Liverpool have been keen on the 22-year-old, but according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Premier League champions are out of the running.

Leipzig are looking to cash in on Simons this summer and have been seeking an asking price of €70m.

Bayern Munich were also keen, but are not considering a swoop either, leaving Chelsea as a possible destination.

Simons wants to leave Leipzig this summer and has another two years left on his deal with the Bundesliga side.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2021-2022 PSV Eindhoven 2022-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023-2025 RB Leipzig (loan) 2023-2025 RB Leipzig 2025- Xavi Simons’ career history

A Netherlands international, Simons is likely to be a very well known quantity to Liverpool’s Dutch boss Arne Slot, but Wirtz has been preferred.

The attacking midfielder turned out in the Netherlands for PSV Eindhoven before then moving to Leipzig, initially on a loan deal.

Simons missed some of this season due to an ankle injury and finished the campaign with 25 Bundesliga appearances to his name and 17 goal contributions in those matches.

He also turned out in the Champions League and clocked 78 minutes in a league stage encounter with the Reds, which Leipzig lost 1-0.

Simons spent time in the Barcelona youth academy early in his career.