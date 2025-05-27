Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in a ‘bargain’ deal for an Argentina Under-20s central defender who is also wanted by German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils are likely to have to watch their spending closely over the course of the summer transfer window after failing to qualify for Europe.

They are already set to splash the cash to land Mathues Cunha from Wolves, while Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is also wanted at Old Trafford.

Delap has an active release clause in his contract following Ipswich’s relegation and Manchester United will want to be alive to such opportunities this summer.

One opportunity could come in the shape of Rosario Central centre-back Juan Gimenez, who they are interested in, according to German outlet Fussball Europa.

Manchester United are keen on the 19-year-old, who would be available for what has been termed a ‘bargain’ €4.5m to €5m.

Gimenez’s contract is due to expire in just six months’ time, explaining Rosario Central’s willingness to deal.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the defender, who plays as a right-sided centre-back.

Player From Antony Brazil Casemiro Brazil Manuel Ugarte Uruguay Lisandro Martinez Argentina Alejandro Garnacho Argentina South Americans on Manchester United’s books

He is an Argentina Under-20 international and highly rated, but has just 22 senior appearances for Rosario Central to his name.

Gimenez played at the Under-20 South American Championship at the start of the year.

The defender featured in all but two games, playing the full 90 minutes in a 6-0 crushing of fierce rivals Brazil.

All eyes will be on which clubs make approaches for the defender in the coming weeks, with his contractual situation meaning he can be landed for a reduced transfer fee.