Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Newcastle United are interested in a Bundesliga winger, but he is leaning towards signing a new contract at his current club and has communicated that desire.

Eddie Howe has been keen to add a winger to his squad for several transfer windows and even lost Miguel Almiron as a wide option in the winter window.

Armed with Champions League football, Howe is likely to get his wish this coming summer and transfer talks internally over targets are happening.

And, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Newcastle are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

They are one of a number of clubs who are keen, with Chelsea, Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan also admirers.

The 23-year-old though does not have a concrete approach to consider, with no offer on the table and as such, he is leaning towards staying at Dortmund.

His deal with the Ruhr giants is due to run out in the summer of 2027, but he is ready to extend it and has communicated this wish to those around him.

Adeyemi gets on well with boss Niko Kovac and feels happy at Dortmund.

Opponents Goal contribution Celtic Three goals and one assist Bologna Assist Shakhtar Donetsk Assist Sporting Lisbon Goal Lille Goal Karim Adeyemi’s Champions League goal contributions

Much could still change over the course of the summer and Adeyemi is a player that clubs including Newcastle rate highly.

Even if the winger does pen a fresh Dortmund deal, Newcastle could still decide to try to bring him to St James’ Park this summer.

Joining an upwardly mobile Newcastle side could well be something which would appeal to Adeyemi.

Just 23 years old, the winger would also fit into the younger age profile which is preferred at Newcastle, offering room for development.

Adeyemi made a total of 36 appearances for Dortmund over the course of the season and made 21 goal contributions.

He also played ten times in the Champions League, a competition Newcastle will be in next season, and scored five goals as Dortmund reached the quarter-finals.