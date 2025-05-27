Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City will have to pay a compensation fee of more than £800,000 to Bristol City to secure the capture of Liam Manning, according to journalist Ron Walker.

The Canaries started the recently finished season brilliantly under Johannes Hoff Thorup, but they lost momentum midway through the campaign, due to which the Norwich hierarchy sacked him in April.

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere took up an interim role in charge of the team and after the end of the season, he departed the club.

Norwich have been actively looking at candidates since April and they think Bristol City boss Manning is the right man for the job.

Manning, who joined Bristol City in November 2023, guided the Robins to the playoffs in the recently concluded Championship season.

Norwich, who are keen to secure promotion to the Premier League, have approached Bristol City to take Manning to Carrow Road and are rapidly closing in on him.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke recently warned Manning against swapping Bristol City for Norwich.

It has been suggested that Norwich will have to pay a compensation fee in the region of £800,000 to Bristol City to complete the move.

Result Competition Norwich City 4-2 Cardiff City Championship Middlesbrough 0-0 Norwich City Championship Millwall 3-1 Norwich City Championship Norwich City’s last three results

However, Norwich will have to pay Bristol City a compensation fee which is more than £800,000.

Talks between Manning and Norwich are progressing well and it is expected that a move will materialise in the coming days.

The 39-year-old has managed 86 games for Bristol City and his work with young players at Ashton Gate has earned him praise.

Manning is a native of Norwich and he spent his early academy days with the Carrow Road outfit.

Norwich are in talks with Bristol City to bring Manning’s assistant Chris Hogg and his analyst James Krause to the club.

The Robins boss worked at West Ham United, Oxford United and MK Dons before taking up the Bristol City job in 2023.