One of Rangers‘ star’s outlook on a potential transfer has given a club real encouragement that they will be able to sign him this summer.

Rangers are shaping up for a summer of real change, with a takeover led by the 49ers in the process of happening and a new manager needing to be appointed.

Barry Ferguson and his interim coaching team have departed Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard now a leading contender to return to the club where he won the Scottish Premiership title.

Whether Gerrard will have winger Vaclav Cerny to work with is unclear, as he is on loan at Rangers, but the Gers hold an option to buy him.

Rangers were recently told by a former top flight star that if they do not sign him permanently it will raise question marks over their vision.

He is now wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor, who have scooped up stars from Rangers of late, with Borna Barisic and John Lundstram both swapping Ibrox for the Black Sea coast.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Trabzonspor have been encouraged by the player’s positive outlook on a move to Turkey.

They are plotting to reach an agreement with Cerny first over a move and then approach the player’s parent club, Wolfsburg.

Trabzonspor are aiming for a loan with an option to buy, similar to the deal that Rangers managed to strike.

Game Minute booked Galatasaray (cup final) 58th Hatayspor (A) 50th Alanyaspor (A) 87th Besiktas (A) 85th Fenerbahce (A) 60th John Lundstram’s Trabzonspor bookings this season

Wolfsburg are open to selling the winger in the approaching summer transfer window.

Trabzonspor have had a poor season in the Turkish Super Lig and sit just seventh and well off the European qualification spots.

They are due to conclude their campaign away at Antalyaspor on Friday evening.

Former Rangers midfielder Lundstram is still on the books at Trabzonspor, however Barisic was loaned out to Spanish side Leganes in January.