Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford have been trying to appoint Valon Behrami as their sporting director and are now close to reaching an agreement to bring him in.

The Hornets finished 14th in the most recent Championship season, missing out on a playoff spot and the chance of promotion.

They are aiming to have a much better next campaign and are doing work to reshuffle their staff with the transfer window approaching soon.

Watford sacked Tom Cleverley after the season ended and appointed former Real Valladolid boss Paulo Pezzolano as their new manager.

However, they are not intending to stop there as they are now in the hunt to appoint a sporting director.

They have a preferred candidate in the shape of their former midfield star Behrami, who played 49 times for them.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, the Championship club and Behrami are close to reaching an agreement.

Person Position Paulo Pezzolano Manager Damon Lathrope Assistant Alberto Garrido First team coach Zigor Aranalde First team coach Alex Brunner Goalkeeping coach Gonzalo Alvarez Fitness coach Watford coaching staff

It has been suggested that the Hornets have been trying to convince him to take the job and now they are close to having their man.

Gianluca Nani, 62, was Watford’s most recent sporting director; he left them for Udinese, and he is their technical director now.

Behrami, in his playing days, played for the likes of Napoli, West Ham, and Lazio, and now he will look to use his experience to oversee the club from the top.

Watford will look to finalise Behrami’s arrival as soon as possible as the summer window is due to open next month.