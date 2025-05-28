Carl Recine/Getty Images

German outfit Bayer Leverkusen have made Nayef Aguerd, who is set to leave West Ham United this summer, a priority target amid interest from a host of clubs.

The Hammers had a season to forget in the Premier League after spending handsomely in the last summer transfer window to strengthen the squad.

They finished the campaign with only 43 points, failed to secure any European football, and are plotting their ideas to do smarter transfer business.

Graham Potter will want to strengthen with new signings, but West Ham will also want to trim fringe players from the squad.

Aguerd, who joined the London club from Ligue 1 club Rennes a few years ago, is a player who has been widely tipped to leave them this summer.

The Morocco international was sent on loan to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad last summer and the Spanish club are now keen to sign him permanently.

However, they are not the only suitors of the central defender, as last season’s Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have Aguerd as a priority target ahead of the summer window, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Club Years FUS Rabat 2014-2018 Dijon 2018-2020 Rennes 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Real Sociedad (loan) 2024- Nayef Aguerd’s career history

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has become their new boss and Aguerd is a player who could end up at the German club.

The likes of Marseille and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the West Ham man, with the player’s contract set to run until the summer of 2027 at the Irons.

Ten Hag and Roberto De Zerbi’s clubs have already approached the player’s camp to discuss a potential switch.

Now West Ham will be hoping for a bidding war for the 29-year-old in the upcoming window, as he has no shortage of interested clubs.