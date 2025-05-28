George Wood/Getty Images

Brentford have made a move to sign Leeds United linked goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and the Bees are in pole position to land him from Liverpool, according to Sky Sports News.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League and the Whites are expected to invest heavily throughout the transfer window.

Daniel Farke’s side have a goalkeeper on their agenda as they are looking for a new number one to replace Illan Meslier.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was inconsistent in Leeds’ goal last season and some horrendous mistakes cost them important points.

Meslier lost his position to Karl Darlow in the latter half of the season and now Leeds are looking at other options.

Liverpool’s Kelleher is on their transfer wish list as the Irish goalkeeper might leave Anfield in search of regular football.

The Reds have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and he is set to return from his loan spell next season to provide competition to Alisson.

Goalkeeper Age Illan Meslier 25 Karl Darlow 34 Alex Cairns 32 Leeds United’s goalkeeping options

Leeds are not the only club in the hunt for Kelleher, as Brentford are also keen on adding him to their squad.

Now it has been claimed that Thomas Frank’s side have made an approach to Liverpool to sign the Irish goalkeeper in the summer.

Brentford have a good relationship with Liverpool and they are in pole position to land the Leeds target.

Last season, the goalkeeper made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit and managed to keep nine clean sheets.

It remains to be seen if Brentford’s move sparks Leeds to make their own approach for the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper.