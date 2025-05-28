Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown deserves Liam Manning’s departure to Norwich City for not backing him with signings in previous transfer windows.

The Robins’ boss experienced a fine campaign at Ashton Gate this season, taking his side to the Championship playoffs and in the process proving a lot of people wrong.

However, Bristol City could not lay a glove on Sheffield United, who dismantled them 6-0 over two legs in the playoff semi-finals.

Manning, though, is now closing in on the Norwich City job and it has been suggested that the Canaries will be paying more than the £800,000 compensation fee which was floated.

Clarke feels that Bristol City owner, Landsown, deserves to see Manning walk away because the boss was not backed in the January window with quality players.

The ex-EFL star insisted that Manning’s departure, which is getting close, makes a lot of sense and is not a slight on Bristol City at all.

“It [Manning leaving] would not be a reflection on Manning, it would not be him walking out and doing the dirty on Bristol City”, Clarke said on What The EFL (32:26).

Result Competition Bristol City 2-1 Norwich City Championship Norwich City 0-2 Bristol City Championship Norwich City 1-1 Bristol City Championship Last three Norwich City-Bristol City meetings

“It would be what the owner of Bristol City kind of deserves, because, we said it in January, he has got a great coach there, back him, and they signed no one.

“He still got them into the playoffs, and in the playoffs, they were obviously short, but if they would have shown a bit more ambition in him, he would be more inclined to stay.

“He is probably now thinking, well, they did not back me before, are they actually going to give me enough money this summer to get over the line? Probably not.

“In which case, here is a club that really want me, and they are saying that they are going to give me X amount of cash to spend.

“So, for me, actually, the more I think about it, the more it makes sense.

“And I think for Norwich, he is going to be a very good choice.”

The Robins’ owner also made it clear earlier this month that the club will not increase their transfer budget even though Manning took the Robins to the playoffs.

Now it remains to be seen if the Ashton Gate outfit will be able to get a capable replacement when Manning leaves the club.