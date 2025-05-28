Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea are due to meet the agent of a Liverpool target this week as they push along with their efforts to land him in the approaching transfer window.

Enzo Maresca successfully got the Blues back into the Champions League this season and there will be an expectation for his side to make a splash in the competition.

Chelsea want to add to their attacking options in the summer transfer window and scored just 64 league goals this season, compared to Manchester City’s 72 and Liverpool’s 86.

Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Hugo Ekitike is the man that Chelsea want to bring in to put that right, but he also has interest from fellow Premier League powerhouses Liverpool and Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are pushing ahead with the swoop and are poised for a key meeting.

A meeting between Chelsea and Ekitike’s agent ‘is scheduled this week’, according to French journalist Santi Aouna.

How far off a deal might be remains to be seen, while Ekitike also has other suitors that may put in offers for him.

Competition Goals Bundesliga 15 Europa League 4 German Cup 3 Hugo Ekitike’s goals by competition this season

He has been in superb form for Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Bundesliga side are getting ready to cash in on him this summer, with his stock at an all time high.

They brought in a big transfer fee in the winter transfer window from selling Omar Marmoush to Manchester City.

Now another big fee is expected for Ekitike, who helped power Eintracht Frankfurt to a finish of third in the Bundesliga this season.

He came close to a move to the Premier League earlier in his career, when Newcastle United tried to sign him from French side Reims.

The striker though decided to join Paris Saint-Germain and snubbed the Magpies.