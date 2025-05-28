Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona deem the signing of Liverpool star Luis Diaz to be difficult and they have decided to look at Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as an alternative.

The 28-year-old forward joined Liverpool from FC Porto in the winter of 2022 and has featured 148 times for the Merseyside outfit so far.

In the recently concluded season, Diaz registered 17 goals with eight assists in 50 games in all competitions, as Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions.

Barcelona have been long time admirers of Diaz and the Catalan club have been looking at bringing him to La Liga.

It has been widely speculated that Diaz could be on his way to Barcelona this summer, but a deal looks far from certain.

Barcelona would like to land Diaz, but according to Catalan daily Sport, they feel a deal for him would be tough to do and they have been forced as a result to consider lower cost options.

Signing Diaz from Liverpool would be a considerable financial outlay for Barcelona.

Player Club Barranquilla 2016-2017 Atletico Junior 2017-2019 FC Porto 2019-2022 Liverpool 2022- Luis Diaz’s career history

And the Spanish giants have shifted their focus to Manchester United star Rashford, deeming him a potentially lower cost target.

Rashford, who joined Aston Villa on loan in the January window, is deemed as surplus to the requirements of the squad by Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona tried to sign the 27-year-old during the winter transfer window; they are set to return for his signature.

Deco, sporting director of Barcelona, met with Rashford’s agent on Wednesday to discuss a potential move.

Barcelona think they could secure Rashford on loan, which would be a cheaper deal to do than Diaz.