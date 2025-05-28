Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa will have to wait to see whether one of their out on loan stars will be signed permanently by the club he is currently with as they are taking their time to decide whether or not to trigger the option to buy.

Unai Emery will want to get stuck into planning his squad for next season, though Villa are under some pressure due to the Premier League’s PSR rules.

They missed out on big revenue by failing to finish in the five Champions League spots, after they had a goal disallowed, and an Emiliano Martinez red card saw them lose 2-0 on the final day against Manchester United.

The goal which did not stand was controversial and one presenter even suggested Villa could take legal action.

Emery’s side have started to make their moves in the transfer market to bring players in, but they will need to balance it by offloading some players who are not in their future plans.

Serbia full-back Kosta Nedeljkovic joined the Villans last summer from Red Star Belgrade and was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the winter window with an option to buy.

Even though he had very limited game time in Germany, the Bundesliga side are convinced of the player’s quality and could yet trigger the €10.5m option to buy.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leipzig are thinking about what to do and are not rushing.

Result Competition Leipzig 2-3 Stuttgart Bundesliga Werder Bremen 0-0 Leipzig Bundesliga Leipzig 3-3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga RB Leipzig’s last three results

Leipzig have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and despite their interest in the Serbian, they are not prioritising a decision on him now.

It has been suggested that Die Roten Bullen are focusing on the things they need to do first, leaving the player and Aston Villa waiting.

Aston Villa have Matty Cash and Andres Garcia for the full-back role and Nedeljkovic’s potential departure would strengthen their kitty for the summer window.

The Villans will now likely need to wait for another month to see what the Bundesliga club decide to do about the 19-year-old as the option to buy runs to June.

Nedeljkovic’s contract does not end until 2029 at Villa Park.