Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

AC Milan will take information from Liverpool star Federico Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani regarding the player’s situation.

The 27-year-old winger joined Liverpool last summer on a cut-price deal from Juventus, but his move to Anfield has seen a stop-start season, with injuries and a lack of consistent playing time.

Chiesa featured only six times in the recently concluded Premier League season, making only one start and made a total of 14 appearances in all competitions.

It has been suggested that Liverpool might be ready to offload the Italian if a suitable offer comes their way in the summer window.

Chiesa has been linked with a move back to Serie A, with Napoli and AC Milan particularly keen on signing him.

Napoli, who have been crowned Italian champions recently, are working on a deal for Chiesa and it was claimed earlier this month that talks are at an advanced stage.

Now AC Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada and sporting director Igli Tare are set to meet with Ramadani, who is an agent of Chiesa, this week regarding Luka Jovic.

Trophy Won Premier League 2025 Coppa Italia 2021, 2024 European Championship 2020 Federico Chiesa’s honours

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the AC Milan executives will use the opportunity to take information from Ramadini about Chiesa’s current situation at Liverpool.

The Milan giants want to take Chiesa on loan with an option to sign him in the summer for a transfer fee of not more than €15m.

However, the Italian’s high annual salary remains an issue and for a loan move to materialise, Liverpool might have to pay part of Chiesa’s salary.

AC Milan have failed to qualify for European competition next season and that will affect their finances significantly in the summer.

Napoli have also approached the Reds with an offer to take the forward on loan with an option to buy, which Liverpool do not agree with.

The Merseyside outfit want a deal with an obligation to buy clause.