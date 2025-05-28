George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United target Kasper Dolberg believes that he is likely to see out his current contract, which runs until 2027, at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Whites are back in the promised land of the Premier League after lifting the Championship title in the recently concluded campaign.

Promoted clubs in the recent past, though, have not had good experiences in the top flight, as they have failed to compete with the sides who have already established themselves in the division.

Leeds are looking to make sure they do not go down instantly and are aiming to conduct their transfer business carefully in the summer window.

Joel Piroe won the Championship’s Golden Boot in the most recent season, but he has no experience playing in the Premier League, which has made the Whites look for a striker.

Anderlecht’s 27-year-old Dane, Dolberg, is a player they like and have been widely linked with a potential switch to Elland Road in the upcoming window.

He has more suitors this summer, but the former Ajax forward is not looking to leave the Belgian outfit at the moment.

Club Years Silkeborg 2014-2015 Ajax 2015-2019 Nice 2019-2023 Sevilla (loan) 2022 Hoffenheim (loan) 2023 Anderlecht 2023- Kasper Dolberg’s career history

“I still have two seasons left on my contract. I assume I will stay”, Dolberg told Belgian daily La Derniere Heure (via Tipsbladet) about his future.

The Denmark forward was tipped for big things when he was a youngster; even though he could not meet those standards, he has been a very reliable frontman in the Belgian league.

The 27-year-old scored 24 goals this season in all competitions, providing two assists, in 45 all-competition appearances.

Now it remains to be seen if Leeds will still make an offer for him this summer to test his and Anderlecht’s resolve.