Alex Pantling/Getty Images

An in-demand Sunderland star has not reached a verbal agreement or given any commitment to any club at the moment as he mulls his future.

Regis Le Bris has the daunting task of keeping Sunderland from slipping straight back down to the Championship following promotion to the Premier League.

He already has one signing in the bag as countryman Enzo Le Fee will see his loan move turned into a permanent switch from Roma thanks to promotion.

Le Bris though could have to tackle the Premier League without Jobe Bellingham as the midfielder is a wanted man, especially in Germany.

RB Leipzig are keen, while Borussia Dortmund flew to England for talks and recently Bellingham headed to Germany to speak to Eintracht Frankfurt.

And Bellingham has not reached a verbal agreement or given any commitment to any club, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, meaning that anything is still possible.

He is currently in Ibiza with his brother Jude and is mulling what is the next best step.

Interested Club Bundesliga Finish Eintracht Frankfurt 3rd Borussia Dortmund 4th RB Leipzig 7th Jobe Bellingham’s German suitors

Dortmund remain hopeful as they have an excellent relationship with his family and helped to progress Jude’s career.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt are suggested to have a slight advantage at the moment, amid Jobe being happy with what he heard and saw from the club.

Losing the 19-year-old would be a real blow for Sunderland would put even more importance on the transfer business they do over the summer.

Having seen Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town go down this season, the Black Cats will know that they must get their work in the market spot on to give themselves any kind of shot at staying in the Premier League for more than a year.