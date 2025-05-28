George Wood/Getty Images

Ex-EFL winger Adrian Clarke has insisted that Walsall can learn from Leeds United’s Daniel Farke’s example after the Saddlers failed to secure promotion to League One.

In the 2023/24 season, Leeds failed to win promotion back to the Premier League after a late stumble in the campaign under Farke saw them drop out of the top two and then lose the playoff final.

However, in the recently concluded season, they secured the Championship title, ensuring automatic promotion to the top flight.

League Two side Walsall were sitting at the top of the table for the majority of the just finished campaign, but after the turn of the year, their form took a massive dip and they ended the season fourth in the table.

They then lost in the playoff final to AFC Wimbledon and there has been pressure on the manager as a result.

Clarke recognised the frustrations of the fans, however he is not convinced that sacking Sadler is a good idea.

The ex-winger pointed to how Leeds stuck with Farke and it paid off the next season.

He believes that the Saddlers can learn from that and he hopes that the League Two side keep their trust in Sadler.

Statistic Number Wins 1 Draws 7 Defeats 4 Walsall’s record over the final 12 League Two games

“The Walsall fans are on him [Sadler] a little bit, they are really disappointed”, Clarke said on What The EFL (29:29).

“I mean, Daniel Farke came back from a massive disappointment last summer, look at him now.

“But Daniel Farke had got a couple of promotions on his CV already, Mat Sadler sort of still needs to do that kind of thing, even though he has done well before as a manager.

“I sense they might change him actually, but I hope he stays.”

Even though Farke has taken Leeds to the Premier League, ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin has doubts over his ability to deal with top managers.

It remains to be seen if Walsall will keep their faith in Sadler as Leeds did with Farke or if he will be replaced ahead of next season.