Plymouth Argyle are losing boss Miron Muslic as German giants Schalke have activated his release clause, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Muslic could not keep Plymouth afloat in the Championship this season, but under his stewardship the Pilgrims made a huge effort and kept themselves in the mix for survival right to the end.

His work has not gone unnoticed and he has been of interest to clubs including Hull City, 1.FC Koln and Hannover.

Now Muslic is quickly leaving English football and is heading to Germany to take over at Schalke.

Schalke have met the release clause in his contract at Home Park and Muslic is answering the call.

Schalke, giants of the German game fallen on hard times, could only finish three points above the drop zone in the 2. Bundesliga this season.

Muslic though has recognised the vast potential at the Ruhr side and is taking over as the club’s new boss.

Club Years Ried (caretaker) 2018 Floridsdorfer 2020 Ried 2021 Cercle Brugge 2022-2024 Plymouth Argyle 2025- Miron Muslic’s managerial career

Losing Muslic will be a huge blow for Plymouth, who will now need to look for another manager to spearhead their promotion push in League One.

Muslic impressed at Belgian side Cercle Brugge prior to taking over at Plymouth and will now add managing in Germany to his CV.

With a release clause coming into play, Argyle have been powerless to prevent his departure from Home Park.

It remains to be seen just how quickly Schalke can finalise what details remain to get the deal over the line and officially present Muslic as their new boss.

Schalke won none of their last six games in the 2. Bundesliga, losing four of them, and Muslic looks to have a massive job on his hands in Germany.