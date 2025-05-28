Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are keen on Stuttgart full-back Josha Vagoman, who could be on the move from the German Cup winners this summer.

The Tricky Trees have secured a place in the Conference League next season by finishing seventh in the league table.

That was a disappointment given they were involved in the top five fight, but Nottingham Forest will want to go again next term.

Now they have begun the preparations for the upcoming season and the Nottingham Forest hierarchy have identified areas where they want to strengthen in the summer.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to have a right-back on his mind, with Ola Aina and Neco Williams both entering the final year of their contracts with the club.

The City Ground outfit are looking into the Bundesliga and they have spotted a player they like at Stuttgart.

Vagnoman joined Stuttgart from Hamburg in the summer of 2022 and has featured in 84 games for them so far.

The right-back’s deal with the German outfit is set to expire in June 2026 and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for Vagnoman.

Club Years Hamburg 2018-2022 Stuttgart 2022- Josha Vagnoman’s career history

According to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), Nottingham Forest are showing real interest in the right-back.

The German right-back made 35 appearances for Stuttgart in all competitions in the recently concluded season and helped them lift the German Cup by defeating Arminia Bielefeld.

It is suggested that Stuttgart have already prepared for his departure, as they have Rennes star Lorenz Assignon on their list to replace Vagnoman.

Vagnoman has experience of playing in the Champions League, from which the Tricky Trees could benefit in their European campaign next season

It now remains to be seen whether Forest will try to secure a deal with the Bundesliga outfit to bring the player to the Premier League.