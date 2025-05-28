Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunderland are still considering whether to try to sign former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ed Aarons.

The Black Cats beat Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland are back in the Premier League after an eight-year hiatus, and in the upcoming season they are preparing to cement a place in the top flight.

Regis Le Bris’ side are expected to have a busy summer, as the Frenchman will need to introduce depth and quality in their squad; Enzo Le Fee will be joining on a permanent basis.

And it has been suggested that Sunderland might return to one of their former academy products, Henderson, in the summer to bring in experience in midfield.

It has been claimed that the Black Cats have not made any decisions on Henderson yet, as they are still considering a potential move.

Henderson is currently at Ajax and his contract with the Dutch giants runs out at the end of June 2026.

Trophy Year won Premier League 2020 FA Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2012, 2022 Champions League 2019 UEFA Super Cup 2019 FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Jordan Henderson’s career honours

The former Liverpool star was present at Wembley at the weekend to see Sunderland secure promotion against the Blades.

Henderson has at various points been linked with a possible return to Sunderland, but it has so far not happened.

He featured 45 times in all competitions for Ajax this season and captained the Dutch giants, who finished second in the league table.

Henderson featured 79 times for Sunderland registering 15 goal contributions in the process before leaving the Black Cats in 2011 to join Liverpool.

Newly promoted Sunderland could lose their star midfielder Jobe Bellingham in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs keen on him.

Eintracht Frankfurt even flew Bellingham out earlier this week to sell a move to the club to him.