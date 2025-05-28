Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is clear that Charlton Athletic will need to invest in their attack this summer, as he believes the current group of players will not be scoring enough goals in the Championship.

The Addicks are now back in the Championship after getting the better of a Richie Wellens-led Leyton Orient in the League One playoff final, thanks to a Macaulay Gillesphey free kick.

Nathan Jones’ men scored only two goals in the playoffs, keeping clean sheets throughout against Wycombe Wanderers and the O’s.

Clarke has hailed Chalrton’s defensive superiority and marked their backline as solid ahead of a season in the Championship.

The former EFL star, though, has concerns over the quality of the Addicks attack and believes they will need to do something in the transfer market.

Clarke is of the view that the current group of players will not be able to score enough goals to stay in the Championship in the upcoming season.

“I mean, they will need to invest quite a lot in attacking talent, in my opinion”, the ex-EFL winger said on What The EFL (19:20) about the Addicks.

Team Goals scored Birmingham City 84 goals Stockport County 72 goals Leyton Orient 72 goals Blackpool 72 goals Wycombe Wanderers 70 goals Top goalscoring teams in League One

“Because I just do not see them scoring, with this group of players, they will not score anywhere near enough goals to survive.

“But I am sure they will add to it and we know that they are solid.”

Matty Godden, 33, was their top scorer in the recently concluded campaign and 21-year-old Miles Leaburn will also return from his injury.

Charlton will be waiting with baited breath to see what fixture list they are handed in the Championship, with making a good start in the division likely a crucial factor.