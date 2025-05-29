Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have set their sights on Getafe’s Christantus Uche, who has no shortage of suitors for his signature heading into the summer transfer window.

Newcastle qualified for next season’s Champions League despite being beaten by Everton on the final day, but Aston Villa missed out.

The Villans had a goal controversially ruled out against Manchester United, combined with an Emiliano Martinez red card, which saw them lose 2-0.

Unai Emery’s side, though, are plotting their transfer business ahead of the summer window and will want to make signings even if they have to also sanction sales to stay on the right side of PSR rules.

They are looking to strengthen their attack, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, La Liga attacker Uche is a player they like.

Premier League side Newcastle are also looking to do their transfer business after qualifying for the Champions League and they also have Uche on their wish list.

They are not the only Premier League sides in the mix, as the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth are also chasing the player, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward.

Game Minute booked Athletic Bilbao (A) 45th Rayo Vallecano (H) 41st Villarreal (A) 23rd Alaves (A) 40th Girona (A) 88th Osasuna (A) 76th and 77th Atletico Madrid 8th Christianus Uche’s bookings this season

It has been suggested that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are his big admirers, but they are facing competition from multiple Premier League clubs.

Uche can play either as an attacking midfielder or as a striker, which makes his profile even more attractive for interested clubs.

He featured in 38 games for Getafe in the recent campaign, scoring four goals and assisting seven goals in the process.

Uche also went into the referee’s notebook on seven occasions and was even sent off once.

All eyes will be on what moves Uche’s Premier League suitors make in the coming weeks.