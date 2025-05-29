Stu Forster/Getty Images

Aston Villa are interested in former Chelsea goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who is on the books at French top flight side Nice, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Villa are facing a goalkeeper crisis as Robin Olsen is set to depart after June and Emiliano Martinez has been linked with several clubs.

Martinez has been guarding Aston Villa’s goal for the last five seasons and it has been stated that the chances of him leaving the club in the summer are high with various sides keen on landing him.

Selling Martinez could help with PSR calculations and Aston Villa are digging deep in the market to find a goalkeeper solution for Unai Emery.

It has been claimed that Ligue 1 outfit Nice’s Bulka is on the transfer wish list of the Birmingham outfit.

Bulka is a former Chelsea academy product and spent time with Paris Saint-Germain before joining Nice in 2022.

The 25-year-old Polish goalkeeper featured regularly for Nice this season and his stint at Chelsea means he should be able to settle quickly in England.

Club Years Chelsea (youth) 2016-2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2019-2022 Cartagena (loan) 2020-2021 Chateauroux (loan) 2021 Nice (loan) 2021-2022 Nice 2022- Marcin Bulka’s career history

Aston Villa though are not alone in their admiration of the Polish shot-stopper.

Turkish champions Galatasaray made an approach for Bulka earlier this week, but were rebuffed by the player.

Bulka has one more year left on his Nice contract and the French outfit want a fee in the region of €12m to €15m to let the Polish international leave.

AC Milan are also showing interest in him, but not being in Europe next season could hurt their chance of landing the Nice star in the summer.

It has also been suggested that Aston Villa are looking at another Ligue 1 goalkeeper, in the shape of Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, as they look to sign a custodian.

Villa are claimed to have even made an approach.